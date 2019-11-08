GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.62

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 4307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

