Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum Sells 6,041 Shares

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.12. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 72.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.