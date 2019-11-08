Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

Green Dot stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 313,383 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,555,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

