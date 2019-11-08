Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,792.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,739.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,420. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

