Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,405 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BRP were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

DOOO stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. BRP Inc has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

