Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,699 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after buying an additional 1,064,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,695,000 after buying an additional 123,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 55.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $68.56 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

