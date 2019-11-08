Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $76,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,638 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after acquiring an additional 578,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

