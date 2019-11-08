Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $55,000 Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunPower were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunPower by 207.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

