GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74, 824 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 5.78% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.