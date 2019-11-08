Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $54.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total transaction of $967,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares in the company, valued at $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,804 shares of company stock worth $46,790,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

