Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 440,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $590,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,361,486 shares in the company, valued at $102,324,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 185,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $109,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

