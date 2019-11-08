Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Ryan Ellson Buys 35,300 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Ryan Ellson bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $38,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,880.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,388,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,908. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,318,336 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,205,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 1,288,794 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 575,161 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

