Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €193.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.64 ($215.86).

ETR VOW3 opened at €184.24 ($214.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €163.41 and a 200-day moving average of €152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 52-week high of €178.50 ($207.56).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

