Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 3.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $16,759,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,809 shares of company stock worth $12,846,866 in the last ninety days.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.