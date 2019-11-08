Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,180 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 8.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $16,899,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock worth $22,294,182 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,001. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.