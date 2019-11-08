Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $5.66. Glu Mobile shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 5,592,256 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 14.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $878.96 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

About Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

