Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $783 million from $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.86 million.
NYSE GMED traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.72. 585,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
