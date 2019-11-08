Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $783 million from $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.86 million.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.72. 585,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

