Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

