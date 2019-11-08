GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 371 shares.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.



GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

