Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.97.
Shares of GPN opened at $168.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.
In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,060. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after purchasing an additional 150,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
