Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of GPN opened at $168.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,060. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after purchasing an additional 150,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

