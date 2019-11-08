Glassman Wealth Services Has $430,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

