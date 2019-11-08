Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.23.

GEI stock opened at C$24.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.00. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.90 and a 12-month high of C$24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.57%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

