Gespeg Copper Resources (CVE:GCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc (CVE:GCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 165000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $860,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Gespeg Copper Resources Company Profile (CVE:GCR)

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Gaspe region, Quebec. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gespeg Copper Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gespeg Copper Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.