George H. Ellis Sells 250 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $21,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLKB opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

