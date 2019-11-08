Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.17. 16,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,914 shares of company stock worth $1,284,113. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

