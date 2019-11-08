General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,666 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

GIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 2,654,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

