General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $182.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

