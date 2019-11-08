Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) PT Lowered to GBX 75 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gem Diamonds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 101.33 ($1.32).

GEMD opened at GBX 61.46 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

