GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $18.94. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $80,092.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

