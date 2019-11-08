Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. Gartner has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $395,842.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,844.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,989 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 239,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 61,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

