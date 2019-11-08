GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $15.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GAP to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $14.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

GPS stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 12,337,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. GAP has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in GAP by 65.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GAP by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 317,473 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in GAP by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GAP by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,475,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 187,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 121,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

