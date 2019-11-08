Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,900 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

