Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.