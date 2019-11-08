Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,306.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,322.65. The stock has a market cap of $895.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

