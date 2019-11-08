Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.84 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,860 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

M&T Bank stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

