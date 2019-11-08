Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.26 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,365,000 after purchasing an additional 640,425 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,825,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,867,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI opened at $165.71 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $262.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on ICU Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.