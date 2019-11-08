Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $174.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

