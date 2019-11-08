Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

