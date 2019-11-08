Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,814 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

