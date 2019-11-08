Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Cooper Companies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $294.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.