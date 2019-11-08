Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.10 Million Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.06% of Marcus worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,320,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,948,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Marcus stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

