Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 75.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

