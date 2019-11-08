Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 376,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $64,560,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $40,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,516,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,176,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR opened at $22.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

