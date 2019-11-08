G.Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – G.Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Jeld-Wen in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $704,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 66.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 217.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.7% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.