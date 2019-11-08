FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.07.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 481,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 105,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

