FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Resources Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE:DNR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 12,563,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,316. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

