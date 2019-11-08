FY2019 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc Lifted by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.72.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.05. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$56.09 and a 12-month high of C$86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

