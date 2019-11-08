FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

WEN stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

