FY2019 EPS Estimates for Semafo Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SMF)

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Semafo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Semafo’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Semafo alerts:

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$180.57 million for the quarter.

SMF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sprott Securities raised shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semafo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Shares of TSE SMF opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. Semafo has a 12-month low of C$2.23 and a 12-month high of C$5.75.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.