FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mylan NV Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.97.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,919. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 347.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $4,064,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Mylan by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mylan news, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

